Katie Price says she and her son Harvey share a ''special bond'' that is unique to them.

The 39-year-old star's oldest son - her child with retired soccer player Dwight Yorke - is now 15 and suffers with multiple disabilities including autism, partial-sight and Prader-Willi syndrome.

Katie, with the help of her mother Amy, has always striven to do everything she can for Harvey so that, despite his various difficulties, he can live as full a life as possible.

The former glamour model - who is married to Kieran Hayler - insists the journey they have shared means that they have a relationship which cannot be replicated by anyone else.

In an interview on 'Saturday Night with Miriam', broadcast by Irish TV channel RTÉ One, she shared: ''I'm proud of him, you know, we do have this special bond. Anyone out there who knows anyone with special needs, or has a child with special needs I take my hat off to you because it is very challenging and it's rewarding and it's hard work but I wouldn't have it any other way.''

As Harvey has gotten older and grown up his disabilities have presented a new set of challenges but mother-of-five Katie says you just have to be willing to adapt all the time.

She said: ''Harvey's quite big, even now when I go to Tesco he might just suddenly fall on the floor and kick off and he's 20 stone. I'm sure people look at me and think, 'Can't she control him?' Which is the reason I made up these cards [explaining his condition], so when people did look I'd say, 'Look, you're obviously interested, why don't you take this card and investigate and see what's wrong with him.' But I don't do that anymore.''

During her appearance on the chat show - which is presented Miriam O'Callaghan - Katie also performed her new single 'I Got U' and she insists she keeps on bringing out new tracks in spite of the relentless criticism because she loves singing.

She said: ''As a little girl my dream was to be a pop star or a model and in my eyes I've done it all. I don't know why but whenever I release music people take the Mickey out of it all the time but it doesn't stop me. I want to do it. I love it so why not? I'm not doing it to be a massive pop star'' and added, ''I believe in life if you want to do something you do it because you're not here for long.''