Katie Price has accused her estranged husband of mental abuse.

The 40-year-old former glamour model split from Kieran Hayler after he repeatedly cheated on her and Katie admitted that his affairs and lies took a huge toll on her emotional wellbeing.

According to the Daily Star Sunday, Katie - who has a new reality TV show 'Katie Price: My Crazy Life' on Quest Red - said: ''What he put me through was cruel manipulation. He made me wonder if I was actually going nuts.

''What did he do all day after taking the kids to school? He was out shagging people. There were days I didn't want to get out of bed because Kieran made me feel so mentally abused.''

Katie and Kieran - who have children Jett, four, and three-year-old Bunny together - tied the knot in 2012 and during that time he cheated on her with two of her close friends.

They split up for good after he had a fling with a 19-year-old shop assistant earlier this year.

Kieran, 31, admitted to being a sex-addict but Katie recently claimed he never took his sex addiction therapy seriously and only went to a handful of sessions.

She said: ''You'll see sex therapists and other chats. I can't believe someone can be so clever. He lies all the time. You can't be diagnosed as having sex addiction just because one therapist filled out some forms and said he had one. He goes on about how he goes to therapy but he went about four times, if that! He said he was going to therapy in Brighton but probably sh***ed the 19 year old on the way back. He even said when I asked him, 'When you went in that room and knew you were going to do it, did you not think, this is wrong?' But he says no. He's got two sides. He's so lovely and convincing, which is dangerous. He got me to a place where he manipulated me into a hole.''