Katie Price has accused her estranged husband Kieran Hayler of ''forgetting'' her son Harvey.

The 40-year-old former glamour model got herself into a war of words with the former stripper's mother Wendy on social media on Thursday (02.08.18) when she accused them of disowning her 16-year-old child - whom she has with ex-partner Dwight Yorke - after Kieran's mum uploaded a photo of her ''grandchildren'' Junior, 13, Princess, 11, Jett, four, and Bunny, three.

Wendy captioned the shot, which was shared on her Instagram account: ''I'm so lucky to have four such gorgeous grandchildren that bring me so much joy and happiness.''

To which Katie replied: ''They are but you forgot about Harvey quick , you all have (sic).''

Wendy instantly hit back: ''I was told by you that there was no need for me to come to your house anymore and wasn't even allowed to take his cake on his birthday as you had all your friends and boyfriend there. Please don't put on public what I'm trying not to do.

''I haven't changed my phone number. As I was extremely hurt and love and miss Harvey loads. But did not comment because I never think it's right letting the public know everything that goes on, not like you Katie. I'm sorry to everyone that I had to air this on here. (sic)''

Determined not to let the situation go without a fight, the reality TV star fumed: ''That's correct my mum didn't want you there but you can still text, ring and see Harvey. Kieran doesn't even ask to speak or see him - I've asked him ! You need to sort your sons head out (sic).''

Katie and Kieran - who have Jett and Bunny together - split last year after the 'Loose Women' panellist caught him in bed with their nanny at the home they shared in West Sussex.

Despite going their separate ways, Kieran has remained close with Katie's children Junior and Princess - who now live with their father Peter Andre - and is regularly seen taking them out.

Katie - who married Kieran in 2013 - is now dating 29-year-old Kris Boyson and recently claimed she was ''manipulated'' by her third husband which led to her feeling depressed.

She said recently: ''Now I feel that I was manipulated into a situation to make me feel like I wasn't in control of anything. I got into a state where I felt I was worthless, and all I wanted to do was sleep because I was depressed.

''He made me feel like I had to rely on him completely and that I needed him because I couldn't ever get anyone else and wouldn't be able to cope without him. I'd got to such a low point.''