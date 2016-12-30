Katie Price has treated her son Harvey to a facial.

The 38-year-old TV personality has taken to her Instagram account to give her followers a behind-the-scenes look at 14-year-old Harvey receiving a hydration mask with blue and red LED light therapy, which he described as ''wicked''.

Katie shared two separate videos of Harvey undergoing the treatment, which is designed to improve the condition of his skin.

She captioned one of the images: ''Harvey's turn with @shanecooperuk for his scarring and spots (sic)''

Katie is, of course, no stranger to such treatments and recently revealed she's had her lips and eyebrows tattooed.

The busty star took to Instagram to share a picture of herself kissing her new baby skinny pig - the hairless version of the popular guinea pig - and told her followers that whilst her eyebrows and lips look ''crazy'', she expects them to ''fade loads'' over time.

She captioned the snap: ''and yes I know my eyebrows look crazy lol and my lips as I had tattoo brows and liner on my lips @thebrowqueen_ they will fade loads lol (sic)''

Previously, it was reported that Katie's lip treatment - in which she has her lip liner permanently etched onto her mouth - would last up to three years before she has to go under the needle again.

Katie - who also has Junior, 11, and Princess, nine, from her marriage to Peter Andre, and Jett, three, and Bunny, two, with her spouse Kieran Hayler - has undergone multiple breast augmentations, rhinoplasty and liposuction.

But her most-recent exploration into body modification has come from non-surgical bottom lifts, which is designed to keep her derriere in good shape.