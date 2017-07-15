Katie Price feels like a ''frustrated pop star.''

The 39-year-old former glamour model dropped her new single 'I Got U' at the end of last month and, although her vocals have been slammed by fans over the past two weeks, she's adamant she won't let anything stand in her way as nothing can destroy her passion for singing.

She said: ''I'm a frustrated pop star and I won't let anything stand in my way.''

The blonde bombshell is even convinced she can bag a collaboration with Chris Brown or Justin Bieber in the not too distant future but currently has her sights set on Alexander O'Neal.

She explained: ''We performed at my wedding [when she and her husband Kieran Hayler renewed their wedding vows in 2015] together and sang 'Saturday Love'.

And it looks like Katie isn't the only member of her family with some talent as she has admitted her husband Kieran Hayler has a really good voice but she'd never perform with him after she was left red-faced in 2006 when she and her now-ex-spouse Peter Andre released 'A Whole New World'.

She added to NOW magazine: ''Kieran can sing. I'm being serious. He used to be in an indie band and he was the lead singer - he's really good. I did it with Pete but I'll never make an album with Kieran. I'm quite happy doing it by myself this time. I'm not nervous either because I can sing.

''The songs I sang with Pete were all covers. They weren't made for my voice. I'm singing 'I Got U' live, I'm confident this time and I will never mime it.''