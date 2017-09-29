Chris Hughes doesn't ''regret'' making his text messages from Katie Price public.

The former 'Love Island' contestant - who is in a relationship with his co-star Olivia Attwood - recently claimed the former glamour model had been sending him flirty messages after admitting she found him attractive during his time on the ITV2 reality show, but after she denied sending such texts, he shared screenshots of their one-sided correspondence on social media.

And in an appearance on 'Loose Women' - on which Katie is a sometime panelist - on Friday (29.09.19), he was told by host Kaye Adams she'd received a text from the busty babe asking why he made the messages public, to which he replied: ''When she said she hadn't sent them, that's basically accusing me of lying, and if someone accuses me of being a liar, I'll defend myself.

''Possibly in the heat of the moment it wasn't the right thing to do, but I don't regret it.''

And the 24-year-old hunk maintained that, even if Katie - who recently split from husband Kieran Hayler - doesn't think her messages were flirty, he does.

He said: ''Someone asked if they were flirty messages, I said yeah, in my opinion, they are flirty, I've got a girlfriend.

''Like she said on Twitter, she's met me once, she doesn't know me, and to message at half three in the morning and to message someone repetitively when they've not responded and they've got a girlfriend, that's flirting.

''That's my opinion and that's the way I see it. Other people don't see it as flirting, I do.''

Chris also admitted he'd never have the messages public if he'd responded to any of them.

He said: ''I wouldn't have done what I did if I'd responded.''

In the messages, Katie urged Chris to ''be careful'' of people who are interested in exploiting him, and even told him to let her know if he would rather she didn't contact him.

She wrote: ''Hey Chris I got your number from a mutual friend I loved meeting you the other day and would love to go shooting if offer still there ! I don't think your getting my messages are you? I think they are getting deleted I'm not here to cause trouble at all ! Yes you know I like you ! And here for any advice too ! You will just get people wanting to make money out of you so just try be careful ! Hope to hear from you and if you don't want me to tex or be in Touch I'd rather you tell me xxx (sic)''

After Chris failed to respond to her message, Katie sent a further message some time later, insisting she's ''not after'' him.

The message read: ''Hey don't worry I'm not after you it was a faze lol but you on a club PA ? I am too and it's sooo late where you? I'm in Darlington (sic)''