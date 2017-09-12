Katie Price's ex-husband Alex Reid has claimed she'll ''hoover up all the men'', marry them and then divorce them after she revealed she was turning to dating sites in a bid to find love again following her split from her cheating third spouse Kieran Hayler.

The 39-year-old former glamour model is being encouraged by her friends to joining Huggle - a new mobile app that allows you to discover people who go to the places you go - after she dumped the builder after discovering he'd been sleeping with their children's nanny.

But it looks like second hubby Alex - who was married to the blonde bombshell from 2010 until 2012 - still has a vendetta against the presenter as he poked fun at her dating skills.

Taking to Twitter shortly after Katie announced plans to find a new man, he said: ''Watch as she hoovers up all the men on Huggle. Swipe, match, marry and divorce. (sic)''

It wasn't just Alex who had something to say about the tweet as Kieran - with whom Katie has four-year-old son Jett and three-year-old daughter Bunny - immediately took to his Instagram account share his heartbreak over how quickly she's moving on.

The 30-year-old former stripper posted a screenshot of Katie's tweets on his social media site and covered the page in the heartbreak emoji - but he then swiftly removed the post.

Katie - who also has Harvey, 15, Junior, 12, and Princess, 10, from previous two relationships - split from Kieran last month after four years of marriage after she realised he'd been having an affair with a member of her staff in her house for a year.

She said previously: ''I'm just shocked. Kieran is absolutely devastated. I'm like, 'Well you're devastated but you've done this to me.' But he doesn't want to lose me. He does need help, he does have an addiction. I love him ... There's no future for us at the moment, he needs to get help. I do feel sorry for him because he does need help.''

That wasn't the first time Kieran - who married the busty beauty in January 2013 - has cheated on Katie though as he also had an affair with two of her best friends just a year after they tied the knot - and later underwent therapy for a sex addiction.