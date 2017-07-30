Katie Piper will be played by Lydia Hearst in the film 'Beautiful' after she sold the rights to her memoir of the same name, according to Variety.

Piper was 24 years old and on her way to becoming a model when Daniel Lynch paid Stefan Sylvestre to throw sulphuric acid in her face.

Piper and Lynch met on Facebook and started dating, before her life turned into a nightmare.

She was held captive and brutally raped by her new boyfriend, and afterwards subjected to a vicious acid attack in the street.

Within seconds her near perfect world was torn apart; from being young and beautiful, she felt her looks and the life she loved melting away.

'Beautiful' tells Piper's story and how she inspired millions with her fight to get her life back.

Piper, who is now 33 and pregnant with her second child with her husband Richard Sutton, also starred in the documentary 'Katie: My Beautiful Face' which earned her a BAFTA nomination and which was shown in 15 different countries around the world.

She now runs her own charity, the Katie Piper Foundation, which is dedicated to raising awareness about the plight of burn victims and others with disfigurement injuries, and she has released a number of books including her recent self-help book 'Confidence: The Secret'.

Hearst rose to fame in 2017 thriller 'Beneath the Leaves' and 2016 comedy 'Swing State' and she also appeared in the We TV show 'South of Hell.'

Big Sur's Orian Williams is producing the film, which is yet to find a writer.