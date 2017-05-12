Katie Lowes has revealed she is expecting a baby boy - live on TV.

The 'Scandal' star married actor Adam Shaprio five years ago and the two are now expecting their first child together.

On the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' show on Thursday (11.05.17), the 35-year-old actress revealed the gender of their baby to the host and viewers.

Speaking to the host, she said: ''It's a boy! We have zero names.

''My husband is a huge basketball fan and we have named him Lebron for about a year. There's a bedroom next to ours and we will say, 'One day that could be little Lebron's room.' ''

The name comes from the basketball superstar Lebron James who plays for NBA side the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Katie plays Olivia Pope in 'Scandal', a former media consultant to the President, but she cannot seem to shake ties with her past.

The show is currently broadcasting its final season and was created by 'Grey's Anatomy' producer Shonda Rhimes.

Katie also revealed that she didn't hide the news of her pregnancy to her boss Shonda and told her the happy news within the first five minutes of her being pregnant.

She said: ''I told her five minutes from being pregnant. She already knew - she's a genius. She knew the minute I got pregnant. She said either it was a really good weekend eating pizza and beer or I was pregnant.''

Katie and Adam got married in 2012 and decided to have a ceremony which was completely unique to them as a couple.

She previously said: ''I was a wedding planner's assistant for years. And I knew I did not want to have a traditional wedding because I had working a million of them. So my husband and I got married at a sleep away camp in the Berkshires. We rented a whole camp. We had a variety show, we had a colour war, we had 215 people in cabins. The cops came. The was a drum circle. There was a fire pit.''