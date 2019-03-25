Katie Holmes took her daughter Suri to visit refugees in Greece.

The 40-year-old actress recently spent time at the Moria refugee camp in Lesbos and took to Instagram to share some photos from the trip, including one of 12-year-old Suri - her only child with ex-husband Tom Cruise - laughing as she played with a young boy.

The 'Logan Lucky' actress - who is a global ambassador for Artolution, a community-based organisation that ''seeks to ignite positive social change through collaborative art making - also shared a group photo that included herself, Suri and the charity's co-founder Max Frieder standing outside Moria.

She captioned the image: ''Wonderful to spend time with such beautiful souls.''

Katie felt ''grateful'' to have been invited on the trip, where she did some painting and created art with the ''incredible women'' at the refugee camp.

She captioned a series of pictures: ''I am so grateful for this experience of working with and getting to know these incredible women in #moriarefugeecamp their hearts are so kind.

''I love these women who became our friends as we collaborated on many different projects this week.

''I am so very grateful for this experience. The resilience of these women is so profound and truly inspiring to witness. And I pray for refugees everywhere #moreiarefugeecamp.''

The camp in Moria is said to be mainly home to refugees from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

While Suri is largely unseen in the public eye these days, the Greece trip is the second time her mother has shared photos of her daughter on Instagram recently.

Last month, she posted a black and white picture of Suri and her friend from behind as they looked over a mountain.

Quoting Virginia Woolf, the former 'Dawson's Creek' star captioned the image: ''No need to hurry. No need to sparkle. No need to be anybody but oneself.''