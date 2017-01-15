Actress Katie Holmes has become the latest big star to join the cast of the all-female Ocean's Eight movie.
The Batman Begins star was spotted arriving on set in New York on Wednesday (11Jan17), and Entertainment Tonight reports Holmes has filmed a cameo in the heist movie.
She joins a cast which already boasts Anne Hathaway, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, and Mindy Kaling.
The news of Holmes' involvement emerges after British comedian and U.S. talk show host James Corden was said to be taking on a supporting role in the film, playing "an insurance investigator who grows suspicious" of the gang.
And Matt Damon, who portrayed pickpocket Linus Caldwell in the 2001 Ocean's Eleven remake and its two sequels, is also set to make an appearance in the highly-anticipated Ocean's Eight.
"I'm doing a little bit in the movie," he revealed to ET. "I haven't read it yet, but the cast is phenomenal and I'm excited to see what those women do with it. It's going to be fun."
Ocean's Eight is due for release in June, 2018.
Emily and Marco are two talented, bipolar poets whose creativity is fuelled by their emotional...
This fascinating true story is strong enough to hold up against the formulaic Hollywood treatment,...
When the Nazis took over Vienna prior to the Second World War, they stole countless,...
With clips from more than 200 teen movies made in the decade after 1995's Clueless,...
Ever had one of those teachers that simply will not tolerate bad behaviour? Well, elementary...
Elizabeth (Allison Janney), a young movie star is heading off to spend time with her...
Yet another teen sci-fi adventure, this movie may be sharply well-made but it struggles to...
Author Lois Lowry talks about her dystopian sci-fi book 'The Giver' in a featurette ahead...
Jack Sadelstein loves his family. He loves his wife, Erin and he loves his two...
This inventive horror film plays to our deepest childhood fears. It's like a demented variation...