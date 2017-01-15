The Batman Begins star was spotted arriving on set in New York on Wednesday (11Jan17), and Entertainment Tonight reports Holmes has filmed a cameo in the heist movie.

She joins a cast which already boasts Anne Hathaway, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, and Mindy Kaling.

The news of Holmes' involvement emerges after British comedian and U.S. talk show host James Corden was said to be taking on a supporting role in the film, playing "an insurance investigator who grows suspicious" of the gang.

And Matt Damon, who portrayed pickpocket Linus Caldwell in the 2001 Ocean's Eleven remake and its two sequels, is also set to make an appearance in the highly-anticipated Ocean's Eight.

"I'm doing a little bit in the movie," he revealed to ET. "I haven't read it yet, but the cast is phenomenal and I'm excited to see what those women do with it. It's going to be fun."

Ocean's Eight is due for release in June, 2018.