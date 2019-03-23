Katie Holmes has spent time with ''incredible women'' in a refugee camp in Greece, alongside her 12-year-old daughter Suri.
The 40-year-old actress took her 12-year-old daughter Suri - whom she has with ex-husband Tom Cruise - to the Moria Refugee Camp in the Greek island of Lesbos last weekend, and after spending a week with refugees, has said she's ''grateful'' for the experience.
Posting a picture on Instagram on Saturday (23.03.19), she said: ''I am so grateful for this experience of working with and getting to know these incredible women in #moriarefugeecamp their hearts are so kind (sic)''
The 'Dawson's Creek' alum also praised the ''profound resilience'' of the refugees she met on her trip, and said she would ''pray for refugees everywhere.''
She wrote alongside another snap: ''I love these women who became our friends as we collaborated on many different projects this week. I am so very grateful for this experience. The resilience of these women is so profound and truly inspiring to witness. and I pray for refugees everywhere. #moriarefugeecamp (sic)''
Katie made the trip with Suri in partnership with the Artolution charity, which aims to help struggling communities through art, as well as give Syrian refugees a safe platform for creative expression and trauma relief.
The charity thanked Katie for her work after she left the camp with a post on their own Instagram account.
They wrote: ''Thank you to our #globalambassadorforartolution, @katieholmes212, for your support AND working on the ground with us in Greece, teaching performance to refugees in the Moria Refugee Camp! Showing up and sharing this experience together. Kindness in action. (sic)''
