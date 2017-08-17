Katie Holmes was left ''very sore'' and ''bruised'' after going on a 60-foot water slide on holiday.

The 38-year-old actress went on the Leap of Faith ride at the Atlantis resort in Paradise Island, Bahamas, which involves going on an almost-vertical drop from the top of Mayan Temple through a clear tunnel submerged in a shark-filled lagoon.

While Katie admitted the slide got the better of her body at times, she found it ''amazing''.

She said: ''I'm very sore and a little bruised because we went to the Atlantis in the Bahamas. The cove. And there's all these waterslides and I love rollercoasters.

''It is frightening but the line is so long I'm like, 'I'm going to do it.'

''So when it comes to waterslides, I'm like, 'Oh, you can't see the bottom?' Count me in. It's amazing.''

Katie took her 11-year-old daughter Suri - whose father is the actress' ex-husband Tom Cruise - to the park, and she did ''great'' on the ride but found her mother's screaming ''embarrassing''.

The 'Kennedys' star said: ''She did great, and when she screams it's adorable but when I scream it's embarrassing. It's like, 'Don't scream.'

''So then I had to plug the nose and think of happy thoughts.

''We swam with dolphins, I loved that. You lay back and the dolphin comes and pushes you right out.

''I felt like I was on a show. I was a star of Sea World. It was amazing.''

Something else Katie used to love was pickles and peppers, and admitted she used to love indulging in the vegetables as a whole meal.

Speaking on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', she added: ''Pickles and peppers. My sister and I used to just eat that as a meal. I know it's weird. We would just sit in the kitchen and eat it all. It's the best.''