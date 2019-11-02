Katie Holmes takes naps at lunchtime on set to ''reset''.

The 'Logan Lucky' star always makes time for a snooze halfway through the day or spends 20 minutes in silence whenever she has ''a list of gratitude'' in her head or when she is ''coming up against'' something challenging.

Speaking at the Hoka One One Pop Up Women Who Fly Panel in New York on Friday (01.11.19), she said: ''I'm not afraid to take a nap in the middle of the day or any time.

''I've sort of always done that - whenever I'm on set I always nap at lunch because it resets me.

''And sometimes I just need to be quiet for 20 minutes and think and regroup, whether it's going through a list of gratitude in my head or what am I coming up against and how can I figure that out and go about it in a different way, like if I'm not reaching that goal what's standing in my way and how do I fix that because there are roadblocks and its really hard and you can get down on yourself, like, 'Gosh, do I suck?' And then you have to figure it out.''

The 40-year-old actress - who has 13-year-old daughter Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise - has always turned to exercise whenever she is ''stressed''.

She said: ''It always makes me feel better because even if I do five minutes it's better than sitting on the couch, just get the body moving.

''If I'm stressed about it something it immediately clears that and then I can think more clearly, look at it from a different point of view.

''It's like taking a walk, it gets everything loosened up.

''I've been running and working out since I was about 11 and when I was growing up if I had a test I would calm myself and it just helps when you're around with a lot of different energy or whatever and you need to get rid of that and back to being myself.''