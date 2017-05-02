Katie Holmes has kept ''a few'' of her Met Gala dresses for her 11-year-old daughter Suri.

The Hollywood actress wore a Zac Posen gown to the bash at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday (01.05.17) - but revealed she has kept some other gowns in reserve for her daughter.

The 38-year-old beauty - who has Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise - shared: ''I have a few of [my Met Gala dresses for Suri]. And a lot of them have gone back to the museums where they were.''

Katie, who has been close friends with Zac for years, admitted she didn't take too long to decide which gown she wanted to wear for the glitzy event.

She told ET Online: ''This was the only one I tried on.

''I love this dress because of the care that is taken into create something like this. Every ruffle is its own pattern, and there's so much thought and detail in it. It's really an honour to wear it.''

Meanwhile, Katie was reportedly spotted working out in a gym in the hours prior to the gala, which serves an annual fundraising event for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

The actress was seen taking a hot yoga class in New York City before she took to the red carpet at the annual bash, where the likes of Rihanna, Kendall Jenner and Gwyneth Paltrow were also in attendance.

Classgoers were apparently impressed by Katie's moves during the intense workout session, but no-one bothered the brunette beauty once the class had finished, according to the New York Post newspaper.

Katie, who wore a casual sports bra and leggings for her gym class, subsequently slipped into her form-fitting gown and headed for the red carpet.