Katie Holmes has gone back to school.

The 'Dawson's Creek' actress - who has 11-year-old daughter Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise - has enrolled in Harvard's Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports course, which is said to teach students how to launch and manage creative products and portfolios, manage talent, and develop strategies.

The 38-year-old beauty will attend classes under company's Noelle Productions Inc. banner.

Katie shared a picture of her seat in the lecture hall on Instagram and, tagging faculty chair Anita Elberse in her caption, wrote: ''I'm so thankful and excited to be @HarvardHBS with so many brilliant people. @Anitaelberse #HarvardBusinessSchool. (sic)''

Katie is in good company in the class, as it also includes basketball star C.J. McCollum, former NFL player Rashean Mathis, Irish rugby player Jamie Heaslip, and soccer ace Gerard Piqué.

Harvard Business School had shared a picture of the quintet and wrote on Instagram: ''Today Harvard Business School Executive Education welcomes participants to campus for The Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports program.

''This year Katie Holmes, Gerard Piqué, C.J. McCollum, Rashean Mathis, and Jamie Heaslip share their perspectives with entertainment and sports executives from around the world! (sic)''

Other famous students at the school include LL Cool J, Tyra Banks and Channing Tatum.

Katie recently admitted she eventually wants to step away from being in front of the camera in order to concentrate on directing.

She said: ''This business is so unstable, and you never really know where you're going to be.

''For now I like acting and directing. Eventually I'll just direct.''