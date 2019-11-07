Katie Holmes has revealed her favourite exercise classes are yoga, spinning and boxing and she enjoys working out with her daughter Suri.
Katie Holmes ''sometimes'' exercises with her daughter Suri Cruise.
The 'Don't Be Afraid of the Dark' star's workout routine involves her going to the gym four times per week at which she participates in yoga, spinning, boxing and dance-inspired classes.
On occasions, Katie's 13-year-old child Suri - who she shares with her ex-husband Tom Cruise - will join her for some keep-fit, but the 40-year-old actress doesn't make her join her because that would be ''lame''.
Speaking to the December 2019 issue of Shape magazine, she said: ''Sometimes I work out with my daughter. It just depends on the day. We have our routines, and occasionally they overlap. But I don't force her to work out with me because I know that's lame.''
Katie admits exercise makes her feel better mentally and physically and she combines her fitness schedule with mindfulness routines and a healthy diet, mainly comprised of fresh fruit and vegetables and fish.
She said: ''''I'm a big believer in self-care. It's better for everybody if you're taking care of yourself. Those moments are really worth it. I like to get massages. I also have a favourite daily ritual: I take 20 minutes in the morning to write down a list of the things I'm grateful for and listen to calming music. It's kind of a meditation.''
However, the former 'Dawson's Creek' star will allow herself to have a calorific treat now an again and her favourite thing to have on a cheat day is a plat of loaded nachos.
She said: ''My favourite food is nachos. I love dessert too - cakes, candy. And sometimes a good hot fudge sundae goes a long way.''
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
Good news: Steven Soderbergh's well-publicised retirement from directing only lasted about four years. He's back...
Jimmy and Clyde Logan are two down-and-out brothers from West Virginia. Jimmy has been fired...
Emily and Marco are two talented, bipolar poets whose creativity is fuelled by their emotional...
This fascinating true story is strong enough to hold up against the formulaic Hollywood treatment,...
When the Nazis took over Vienna prior to the Second World War, they stole countless,...
With clips from more than 200 teen movies made in the decade after 1995's Clueless,...
Ever had one of those teachers that simply will not tolerate bad behaviour? Well, elementary...
Elizabeth (Allison Janney), a young movie star is heading off to spend time with her...
Yet another teen sci-fi adventure, this movie may be sharply well-made but it struggles to...