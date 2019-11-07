Katie Holmes ''sometimes'' exercises with her daughter Suri Cruise.

The 'Don't Be Afraid of the Dark' star's workout routine involves her going to the gym four times per week at which she participates in yoga, spinning, boxing and dance-inspired classes.

On occasions, Katie's 13-year-old child Suri - who she shares with her ex-husband Tom Cruise - will join her for some keep-fit, but the 40-year-old actress doesn't make her join her because that would be ''lame''.

Speaking to the December 2019 issue of Shape magazine, she said: ''Sometimes I work out with my daughter. It just depends on the day. We have our routines, and occasionally they overlap. But I don't force her to work out with me because I know that's lame.''

Katie admits exercise makes her feel better mentally and physically and she combines her fitness schedule with mindfulness routines and a healthy diet, mainly comprised of fresh fruit and vegetables and fish.

She said: ''''I'm a big believer in self-care. It's better for everybody if you're taking care of yourself. Those moments are really worth it. I like to get massages. I also have a favourite daily ritual: I take 20 minutes in the morning to write down a list of the things I'm grateful for and listen to calming music. It's kind of a meditation.''

However, the former 'Dawson's Creek' star will allow herself to have a calorific treat now an again and her favourite thing to have on a cheat day is a plat of loaded nachos.

She said: ''My favourite food is nachos. I love dessert too - cakes, candy. And sometimes a good hot fudge sundae goes a long way.''