Katie Holmes' forthcoming role as an ex-marine in 'The Doorman' is influenced by Gal Gadot's titular role in this year's 'Wonder Woman'.
The 38-year-old actress - who is dating Hollywood star Jamie Foxx - plays a former marine in the forthcoming Ryuhei Kitamura-helmed movie, and says the 32-year-old star's take on the DC Comics superhero this year was a major influence on her character in the action thriller.
Katie also revealed she has more directing jobs lined-up after her Netflix debut 'All We Had', which followed the story of a mother struggling to make a better life for her daughter.
In an interview with website Prestige Hong Kong, Katie said: ''I'm getting ready to film a movie called 'The Doorman', where I play an ex-marine who has to save her family. It's very powerful role, and I was very inspired by 'Wonder Woman'! And then I have a couple of projects in the works, which I will direct. I directed my first film last year called 'All We Had', which is available on Netflix and iTunes. And directing is something I really enjoy.''
The 'Dawson's Creek' star - who has 11-year-old daughter called Suri with her ex-husband Tom Cruise - stars in 'The Doorman' alongside Sophia Bush, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Sofia Vergara and Hailee Steinfeld.
And the star has previously revealed she was left feeling ''sore'' from her intense training.
She said: ''It's for a role. I'm getting ready to play a woman in a movie called 'The Doorman'. She's an ex-Marine and she's a warrior. I'm excited. I'm training. I'm sore.''
Kate previously revealed she plans on shelving acting in favour of being behind the camera.
Speaking previously about her career plans, she said: ''This business is so unstable, and you never really know where you're going to be.
''For now I like acting and directing. Eventually I'll just direct.''
