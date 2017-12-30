Katie Holmes can't wait to spend New Year's with her daughter Suri, 11, and has lots of exciting plans for 2018.
Katie Holmes can't wait to spend New Year's with her family.
The 'Dawson's Creek' star is looking forward to have a quiet time with her daughter Suri, 11, to mark the beginning of 2018.
She said: ''I'm spending my New Year's with family and I'm really happy about that. I've been doing a lot of skiing with my daughter and that's been a really great joy for me.''
And the 39-year-old actress and filmmaker - who has Suri with her ex-husband Tom Cruise - is looking forward to the year ahead.
She added to People magazine: ''In 2018, I'm going to direct a film called Rare Objects and I'm also going to star in it, so I'm looking forward to that and re-teaming with my cinematographer and my production designer and my producers from All We Had and make my second film.''
Meanwhile, Katie previously revealed she plans to quit acting and ''just direct'' in the future.
She said: ''This business is so unstable, and you never really know where you're going to be. For now I like acting and directing. Eventually I'll just direct ... My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now. It's very important that I'm present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there's nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed.
''Every day, kids get a little further away from you. That's a positive thing. They should be becoming more independent, but it's heartbreaking. You want them to stay with you forever, but they're these amazing beings, and you have to do everything you can to give them what they need - and then they're going to go. And that's going to be very, very sad for me.''
