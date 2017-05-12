Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx recently enjoyed a romantic trip to Paris.

The notoriously private couple spent some together in the French capital after Jamie, 49, finished filming 'Robin Hood' and although Katie's former husband Tom Cruise was also in the city at the same time, the superstars did not cross paths.

A source told E! News: ''Jamie wrapped filming on Robin Hood and Katie flew in to Paris to meet him for a few days. Tom Cruise was filming Mission Impossible 6 only a few blocks away, but Katie and Jamie stayed inside their hotel...and didn't leave.

''Jamie had a big smile on his face as they returned to their hotel and snuck in through a private entrance. They were very discreet and made sure to always enter and exit the hotel and the car separately.''

Last year, the couple enjoyed a trip to Mexico together, to celebrate Katie's 38th birthday.

A source said: ''Katie and Jamie took a private jet to Cabo from Van Nuys Airport [in Los Angeles].

''It was a quick trip for Katie's birthday. It was only them and two pilots on the plane.

''They stayed in one of the most private suites at Las Ventanas al Paraíso hotel, separate from other guests and entered by a small path.

''They wanted to be very discreet and had everything delivered to their room and taken care of by a personal butler.''

Although the pair have never confirmed their relationship, the 'Django Unchained' actor's good friend Claudia Jordan seemingly let slip the news last year.

She said: ''He is very happy with her [Katie]. I like that he seems very happy.''

However, she later backtracked, saying: ''I have no knowledge of Jamie with Katie at all. I've never seen them together. He's never told me he's dating her.''