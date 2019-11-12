Katie Holmes has admitted she doesn't often have a lot of time to think about what she is wearing so she just throws on ''classics''.
The 40-year-old actress has revealed her hectic career and lifestyle means she hasn't always got long to put together outfits - so her wardrobe mainly consists of quality staple pieces.
In an interview with the latest issue of Stellar magazine, she said: ''I just pick what I like wearing. I don't have a lot of time to choose, but I go with classics and kind of throw it on and walk out.''
The Ohio-born star - who was married to Tom Cruise for six years before the couple divorced in 2012 - previously revealed she doesn't follow fashion or beauty trends and feels she is ''constantly'' breaking style rules with her ensembles.
She explained: ''I think I'm constantly breaking the rules. I don't really know what the season's trends are. So I'm just kind of winging it. I'm sure I break them all the time.''
Meanwhile, the 'Batman Begins' star recently revealed she ''sometimes'' exercises with her daughter Suri Cruise.
The 'Don't Be Afraid of the Dark' star's workout routine involves her going to the gym four times per week at which she participates in yoga, spinning, boxing and dance-inspired classes.
On occasions, Katie's 13-year-old girli - who she shares with Tom - will join her for some keep-fit, but the 'First Daughter' actress doesn't make her join her because that would be ''lame''.
She said: ''Sometimes I work out with my daughter. It just depends on the day. We have our routines, and occasionally they overlap. But I don't force her to work out with me because I know that's lame.''
