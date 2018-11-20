'Gotham' star Christopher Convery will star opposite Katie Holmes in 'The Boy 2'.

The young actor joins the 'Dawson's Creek' actress in the sequel to the cult 2016 horror movie about an American nanny who comes to England to care for a couple's young son at their stately home, but finds that not everything as it seems as she is instructed to look after a porcelain doll which is seemingly alive with the job having terrifying consequences.

Katie is to play Liza, the mother of a young family who move into the Heelshire Mansion unaware of its dark past, and Christopher will portray her son who finds the doll Brahms and befriends it.

William Brent Bell returns as the director and will shoot the project from a script by Stacey Menear, who penned the first film.

Tom Rosenberg, Gary Lucchesi, Eric Reid, Matt Berenson, Jim Wedaa and Roy Lee will serve as producers

Convery can currently be seen in new thriller 'The Girl in the Spider's Web' and as well as 'Gotham' he has also appeared in Netflix's 'Haters Back Off!' and 'The Blacklist: Redemption' and appeared in 'Kinky Boots' on Broadway from 2016 to 2017.

It is not Katie's first foray into the horror genre as she previously starred in 2010's Don't Be Afraid of the Dark', which was directed by Troy Nixey from a script by Matthew Robbins and Guillermo Del Toro.

The movie was a remake of the 1973 ABC made-for-television flick.