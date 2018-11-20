'The Girl in the Spider's Web' actor Christopher Convery has joined the cast of horror sequel 'The Boy 2'.
'Gotham' star Christopher Convery will star opposite Katie Holmes in 'The Boy 2'.
The young actor joins the 'Dawson's Creek' actress in the sequel to the cult 2016 horror movie about an American nanny who comes to England to care for a couple's young son at their stately home, but finds that not everything as it seems as she is instructed to look after a porcelain doll which is seemingly alive with the job having terrifying consequences.
Katie is to play Liza, the mother of a young family who move into the Heelshire Mansion unaware of its dark past, and Christopher will portray her son who finds the doll Brahms and befriends it.
William Brent Bell returns as the director and will shoot the project from a script by Stacey Menear, who penned the first film.
Tom Rosenberg, Gary Lucchesi, Eric Reid, Matt Berenson, Jim Wedaa and Roy Lee will serve as producers
Convery can currently be seen in new thriller 'The Girl in the Spider's Web' and as well as 'Gotham' he has also appeared in Netflix's 'Haters Back Off!' and 'The Blacklist: Redemption' and appeared in 'Kinky Boots' on Broadway from 2016 to 2017.
It is not Katie's first foray into the horror genre as she previously starred in 2010's Don't Be Afraid of the Dark', which was directed by Troy Nixey from a script by Matthew Robbins and Guillermo Del Toro.
The movie was a remake of the 1973 ABC made-for-television flick.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Good news: Steven Soderbergh's well-publicised retirement from directing only lasted about four years. He's back...
Jimmy and Clyde Logan are two down-and-out brothers from West Virginia. Jimmy has been fired...
Emily and Marco are two talented, bipolar poets whose creativity is fuelled by their emotional...
This fascinating true story is strong enough to hold up against the formulaic Hollywood treatment,...
When the Nazis took over Vienna prior to the Second World War, they stole countless,...
With clips from more than 200 teen movies made in the decade after 1995's Clueless,...
Ever had one of those teachers that simply will not tolerate bad behaviour? Well, elementary...
Elizabeth (Allison Janney), a young movie star is heading off to spend time with her...
Yet another teen sci-fi adventure, this movie may be sharply well-made but it struggles to...