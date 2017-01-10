Katie Couric celebrated her 60th birthday with array of stars including Michael J. Fox and Meg Ryan.

The news anchor celebrated her milestone birthday in Times Square, New York City, over the weekend, and the party - which was organised by her husband John Molner - played host to a number of famous faces, including the 55-year-old actor and the 'When Harry Met Sally' actress.

According to the New York Post newspaper the star-studded guest list also featured the likes of Julianne Moore, Julianna Margulies, Sheryl Crow, Samantha Bee, Drew Brees, Mariska Hargitay and Kareem Abdul-jabbar.

The bash was also attended by a number of big names from American television networks, with CNN chief Jeff Zucker, NBC news head Andy Lack, and NBC executive Dick Ebersol.

Meanwhile, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb from the 'Today' show - where Katie has recently wrapped up a week as a guest anchor - were also in attendance.

According to the publication, 'Today' show host Matt Lauer was supposed to make an appearance at the bash, but failed to attend due to a snowstorm that prevented him returning from the Hamptons.

And it wasn't all about the celebrities, as Katie also invited friends from her time at University, as well as her two daughters Carrie and Ellie.

Whilst Max Weinberg provided the music, singer Richard Marx was also present at the event, and one party-goer told the publication he ''sang especially for Katie''.