Katie Cassidy has revealed she once turned down the chance to hang out with Prince Harry because she didn't want to be photographed with the royal.
Katie Cassidy has revealed she once turned down the chance to hang out with Prince Harry.
The 33-year-old royal is officially off the market as he's preparing to tie the knot with his American actress fiancée Meghan Markle in just over a month's time, but 'Arrow' star Katie has revealed that if a night out in Miami in 2014 had gone differently, Harry could have been walking down the aisle with her instead.
She revealed: ''I was just there with some of my girlfriends, we had just finished shooting ['Arrow'], we were on vacation. He had come with some of his friends ... one of his friends, I think, was getting married, so he was a part of the bachelor party. They were sorta on a bachelor weekend, and they were, like, 'Hey. You guys should come out with us.'''
The 31-year-old actress - who is the daughter of Sherry Williams and the late David Cassidy - turned down the chance to hang out with royalty though, as she didn't want to be photographed with the flame-haired prince.
She added: ''[The bachelor party guys] were like, 'You guys should come out with us tonight.' I was like, 'Uh, no.' With all due respect, Prince Harry, that's the last thing I'm gonna do - be photographed. Not that I have anything against him - he's wonderful and lovely - but, you know, I've also been an 'on my own merit' type of girl ... not necessarily just the daughter of [David] or 'Harry's girl.' I have my own identity.''
Despite turning down the royal, the 'Click' actress still has nothing but kind words to say about him.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''He's the most loveliest, kindest person, honestly. And also, the fact that my girlfriends and I were like, 'Thank you so much, but no thank you, we're not gonna party with you and your friends tonight' - he was like, we saw him the next day at the pool and [he was] respectful. Like, 'You guys are cool. OK, we get it.' And I was like, 'Sorry!'''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Grace has always wanted to visit Paris, having finished college and working in a dead...
In the remake of Wes Craven's classic 1984 horror film A Nightmare on Elm Street,...
On a yearly basis, Hollywood tries to profit from the holidays. This year, Tinsletown released...