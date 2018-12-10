Katie Cassidy has got married.

The 'Arrow' actress tied the knot with boyfriend Matthew Rodgers - who she got engaged to in June 2017 - in an intimate ceremony in Sunset Key, Florida, and couldn't be happier.

She shared a photo from their big day on Instagram, in which she showed off her long-sleeved lace wedding gown as she kissed her new husband, who teamed a white jacket with black trousers.

She captioned the photo: ''I can't help falling in love with you ... YES! It's official! #MrsRodgers I love you my husband.(sic)''

The 32-year-old beauty also used Instagram to reveal her engagement last year, showing off her oval diamond ring on a photo of herself and Matthew.

She wrote at the time: ''I can't wait to spend forever with you my darling!! I'm the luckiest girl in the whole world.(sic)''

Katie - who is the daughter of the late David Cassidy but was raised by her mom Sherry Williams and stepfather Richard Benedon - declared her love to her beau in a sweet post four days prior to the engagement announcement, in which she vowed to ''never let go'' of him.

A photograph of the pair jumping in the air whilst on vacation in Mykonos, Greece, it read: ''U jump. I jump. #neverletgo@mattyice432 @cavoMtagoomykonos (sic).''

Meanwhile, Katie recently revealed she turned down the chance to party with Prince Harry in Miami in 2014.

She recalled: ''I was just there with some of my girlfriends, we had just finished shooting ['Arrow'], we were on vacation. He had come with some of his friends ... one of his friends, I think, was getting married, so he was a part of the bachelor party. They were sorta on a bachelor weekend, and they were, like, 'Hey. You guys should come out with us.'''

The 'Taken' actress rejected the invite because she didn't want to be pictured with the prince.

She added: ''[The bachelor party guys] were like, 'You guys should come out with us tonight.' I was like, 'Uh, no.' With all due respect, Prince Harry, that's the last thing I'm gonna do - be photographed. Not that I have anything against him - he's wonderful and lovely - but, you know, I've also been an 'on my own merit' type of girl ... not necessarily just the daughter of [David] or 'Harry's girl.' I have my own identity.''