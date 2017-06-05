Katie Cassidy is engaged.

The 30-year-old actress has taken to social media to announce her long-term partner Matthew Rodgers, has popped the question during their recent holiday to Mauritius, and the 'Taken' star ''can't wait'' to spend the rest of her life with her beau.

Alongside a picture of the couple locking lips - in which Katie's ring was clearly visible - posted on her Instagram account on Monday (05.06.17), she wrote: ''I can't wait to spend forever with you my darling!! I'm the luckiest girl in the whole world. I [love] YOU to the moon and back @mattyice432 Thank you for a magical evening I will forever remember. (sic).''

Matthew has also taken to his account on the photo-sharing site, which is set to private, to share the news of their engagement with a picture of the duo's hands entwined together to showcase Katie's new ring.

Katie - who is the daughter of 'Daydreamer' singer David Cassidy and Sherry Williams - declared her love to her beau in a sweet post four days prior to the announcement, in which she hinted she would do whatever her partner does and will ''never let go'' of the dark-haired hunk.

A photograph of the pair jumping in the air whilst on vacation in Mykonos, Greece, it read: ''U jump. I jump. #neverletgo@mattyice432 @cavotagoomykonos (sic).''

However, this is not the first time the star has gushed about Matthew, as she has previously thanked him for constantly entertaining her and ''always'' making her laugh.

She captioned one post of her smiling whilst Matthew whispers something into her ear: ''Our NOTEBOOK moment... @mattyice432 Thank for always making me laugh my darling #cheekballsfordays (sic).''