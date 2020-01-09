Katie Cassidy has filed for divorce from Matthew Rodgers.

The 'Arrow' actress tied the knot with the Matthew in December 2018, but after just 13 months of marriage, the pair have decided to call it quits, as Katie has filed paperwork to divorce the hunk.

According to TMZ, the 33-year-old actress filed documents on Wednesday (08.01.20) in Los Angeles Superior Court to terminate her marriage to Matthew, whom she got engaged to in June 2017.

Katie and Matthew don't have any children together, so there will be no custody arrangements involved in the divorce process.

The couple married just over a year ago in Sunset Key, Florida, and at the time, Katie - who is the daughter of David Cassidy but was raised by her mom Sherry Williams and stepfather Richard Benedon - couldn't be happier to call herself ''Mrs. Rodgers''.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: ''I can't help falling in love with you ... YES! It's official! #MrsRodgers I love you my husband. (sic)''

The beauty also used Instagram to reveal her engagement last year, showing off her oval diamond ring on a photo of herself and Matthew.

She had written: ''I can't wait to spend forever with you my darling!! I'm the luckiest girl in the whole world. (sic)''

Katie declared her love to her beau in a sweet post four days prior to the engagement announcement, in which she vowed to ''never let go'' of him.

Posting a photograph of the pair jumping in the air whilst on vacation in Mykonos, Greece, the 'Gossip Girl' alum wrote: ''U jump. I jump. #neverletgo@mattyice432 @cavoMtagoomykonos (sic).''

Prior to her romance with Matthew, Katie dated Jesse McCartney for four years, hockey player Jarret Stoll for two years, and was briefly linked to Jerry Ferrara.