Kathy Griffin has been sent to a coronavirus ''isolation ward'' after suffering from ''unbearably painful symptoms'', but cannot be tested for the illness.
The 59-year-old comedian has claimed she may be suffering from the respiratory illness - which is also known as COVID-19 - after she began displaying symptoms of the virus and had to be moved from an ''urgent care facility'' to a separate isolation ward in a ''major hospital''.
Kathy also hit out at US president Donald Trump after he claimed America is now doing ''more testing than any other nation'', as she alleged she was unable to be tested for the virus despite her symptoms.
Quoting a tweet from Trump in which he made his claims, Kathy wrote: ''He's lying. I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility after showing UNBEARABLY PAINFUL symptoms. The hospital couldn't test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions. #TESTTESTTEST (sic)''
Kathy's symptoms come just one week after she revealed the tragic news that her mother Maggie Griffin - who would have been 100 in June - has died at the age of 99 following a battle with dementia.
The former 'Fashion Police' star said she had been left ''shaking'' by her parent's death and admitted she is ''not doing well'', as she hailed her mom as ''irreplaceable'' and ''so unique''.
She wrote on social media: ''My Mom, the one and only, Maggie Griffin, passed away today. Hours ago. I am gutted. She was my best friend. She was my family. You knew her. She appreciated you guys so much. I'm shaking. I won't ever be prepared. Her point of view. So unique. We just GOT each other. I'm so grateful you got to be part of her life. You loved her. I know it. She knew it. She's irreplaceable.
''I'm telling you right now, I am not doing well with this. I'm rambling now. Sorry. It truly feels like the end of an era. Oh, and OF COURSE she went on St Patrick's Day. I love you guys. KG. (sic)''
