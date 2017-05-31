Kathy Griffin has issued an apology over her controversial Donald Trump photoshoot.

The 56-year-old comedian and actress took part in a shoot with photographer Tyler Shields in which she posed with a bloody head resembling President Donald Trump and was quickly met with widespread condemnation.

Following the backlash, Kathy issued a video statement in which she said: ''I am just now seeing the reaction of these images. I'm a comic. I crossed the line. I move the line, then I cross it. I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn't funny. I get it.

''I beg for your forgiveness. I went too far. I made a mistake and I was wrong.''

She added that she was going to ask Tyler to remove the picture from his website and social media accounts.

Meanwhile, Tyler told Fox News that Kathy wanted to make a political statement.

He said: ''Kathy and I are friends and we worked together before, so when we started doing this shoot, she said, 'I'd love to do something political. I'd love to make a statement'. We kind of figured out what would be the best image to make out of that.''

He went on to defend the photograph, saying: ''That's what art is meant to do. Some people look at it and they love it. Some people look at it and they hate it... I understand there are going to be people that hate this. It's a very touchy subject... but this is not real. We didn't kill anybody nor do I feel anybody should be killed. It's no different from a movie. It just happens to be a still image.''