Kathy Griffin has been left ''heartbroken'' after her dog died.

The 57-year-old comic and her partner Randy Bick said goodbye to 13-year-old Pom Pom, who frequently featured on her old reality show 'My Life on the D-List', on Sunday (15.07.18) and though they are devastated, they are relieved the pooch isn't suffering.

Alongside a photo of Pom Pom, Kathy tweeted: ''Tonight we said goodbye to our beloved Pom Pom. She was 13-years-old. I know many of you got to know her from My Life on the D-List...Randy and I are heartbroken but relieved that she's not in pain anymore. We miss you already, Pom Pom...you were a very good girl.(sic)''

Throughout the evening, Kathy shared a number of other photos of her loyal canine companion.

Alongside one, she wrote: ''Up until a week ago she would still gather up all her strength to go out and patrol the front yard...while protecting our house from intruders she took the time to also catch some lizards and chipmunks. She would get antsy if she couldn't patrol...she was a working woman.''

She also shared a video of Pom Pom being introduced to another of her dogs, Elliot, and credited him and a third canine, Olivia, for helping her older pet stay alive.

She wrote: ''I'm convinced our puppies Olivia and Elliot gave her an extra 7 months of life. She wanted nothing to do with them when they first arrived but she begrudgingly accepted them and would occasionally give into their pleas and play with them in the backyard.(sic)''

Her next post was a video of the dogs playing together.

As well as broken heart and crying face emojis, Kathy tweeted: ''Pom Pom giving in and playing with the puppies for a minute...(sic)''

In further posts, the former 'Fashion Police' star wrote about the relationship between ''sophisticated'' Pom Pom and the ''crazy'' young dogs.

She wrote: ''When we first adopted Olivia and Elliot, Pom Pom had no idea what to do with them...she was a sophisticated woman...and these messy crazy kids were rolling around in all her favorite lizard hunting spots.

''But towards the end of her reign, Pom Pom would give in more and more. The other day she allowed Elliot (who was in love with her) to sit on her bed for 30 whole seconds. It was the best day of his life.''