Kathy Griffin claims she has been bullied by the Trump family.

Earlier this week, the 56-year-old comedian and actress was forced to issue an apology after she was met with widespread condemnation for taking part in a photoshoot with photographer Tyler Shields in which she posed with a bloody head resembling President Donald Trump.

But now, Kathy is set to tell her side of the story, in a press conference on Friday (02.06.17), alongside her lawyer Lisa Bloom.

Lisa wrote on Twitter: ''Proud to announce that I represent Kathy Griffin. We will be holding a press conference tomorrow morning. Here's the details,'' and shared a screenshot of a press release about the conference.

It said: ''Earlier this week, Ms. Griffin released a controversial photograph of herself posing with a faux-bloody mask of Donald Trump's face. Ms. Griffin and Ms. Bloom will explain the true motivation behind the image, and respond to the bullying from the Trump family she has endured.''

In response to the photograph, Trump said: ''Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11-year-old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!''

And his wife Melania said in a statement: ''As a mother, a wife and a human being, that photo is very disturbing. When you consider some of the atrocities happening in the world today, a photo opportunity like this is simply wrong and makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it.''