Laura Dern scooped the ''best birthday present ever'' at the Academy Awards on Sunday (09.02.20).

The actress turns 54 on Monday (10.02.20) and her celebrations got off to a great start when she beat Kathy Bates ('Richard Jewell'), Scarlett Johansson, ('Jojo Rabbit'), Florence Pugh, ('Little Women') and Margot Robbie, ('Bombshell') to the Actress in a Supporting Role accolade for her performance in 'Marriage Story'.

Speaking on Stage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, she said: ''Thank you all for this gift, it's the best birthday present ever. I love you, I love my friends, you lift me up every day.''

Laura - who achieved her first win on her third nomination - paid an emotional tribute to her own ''acting heroes'', her parents Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern.

She said: ''Some say never meet your heroes, but I say, if you are really blessed, you get them as your parents. I share this with my acting heroes, my legends, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern. You got game. I love you.''

The actress also took the time to thank Netflix, her ''sisters'' and fellow nominees, co-stars including ''majestic'' Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, Alan Alda and Ray Liotta, the crew, and director Noah Baumbach.

She went on to thank her children and stepchildren, who she raises with ex-husband Ben Harper.

She said: ''Noah wrote a movie about love and about breaching divisions in the name and in the honour of family and home and hopefully for all of us in the name of our planet, and I would like to say a special thank you to the gifts of the love stories in my life, my step-children, C.J. And Harris, my heart and inspiration, Ellery and Gia.''