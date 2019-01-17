Kathy Bates feels like a ''completely different'' person after losing 60 pounds.

The 'American Horror Story' star has opened up about her weight loss journey and how her ''little niece'' taught her to simply train her mind to ''push the plate away''.

Asked how she shed the pounds, she told Us Weekly magazine: ''Mindfulness, just knowing when to push my plate away.''

She continued: ''My niece told me this little, secret, I guess it's no secret, it's a biological thing, that at some point when you're eating, you have this involuntary sigh and that's really your brain and your stomach communicating that you've had enough.

''The trick is to pay attention to that and push your plate away. 'It took a few years. I would say you have to be really patient ... I don't like the word willpower, but I like the word determination.''

The 70-year-old actress battled both ovarian and breast cancer in 2003 and 2012 respectively, and feels the healthiest she has ever been, but she wishes she had decided lead a fitter lifestyle ''years ago''.

She said: ''I have never been in such good health. I just had a physical. I'm doing great ... I feel like a completely different person. I can move, I can walk. I just wish I had done it years ago.''

Kathy underwent a double mastectomy, and previously revealed she chose not to get reconstructive surgery as she doesn't believe she needs to ''pretend'' that she has breasts.

She said: ''I've joined the ranks of women who are going flat, as they say. I don't have breasts - so why do I have to pretend like I do? That stuff isn't important. I'm just grateful to have been born at a time when the research made it possible for me to survive. I feel so incredibly lucky to be alive.''