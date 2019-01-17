Kathy Bates has revealed the secret to her 60 pound weight loss was ''mindfulness'' and admitted she is the healthiest she has ever been.
Kathy Bates feels like a ''completely different'' person after losing 60 pounds.
The 'American Horror Story' star has opened up about her weight loss journey and how her ''little niece'' taught her to simply train her mind to ''push the plate away''.
Asked how she shed the pounds, she told Us Weekly magazine: ''Mindfulness, just knowing when to push my plate away.''
She continued: ''My niece told me this little, secret, I guess it's no secret, it's a biological thing, that at some point when you're eating, you have this involuntary sigh and that's really your brain and your stomach communicating that you've had enough.
''The trick is to pay attention to that and push your plate away. 'It took a few years. I would say you have to be really patient ... I don't like the word willpower, but I like the word determination.''
The 70-year-old actress battled both ovarian and breast cancer in 2003 and 2012 respectively, and feels the healthiest she has ever been, but she wishes she had decided lead a fitter lifestyle ''years ago''.
She said: ''I have never been in such good health. I just had a physical. I'm doing great ... I feel like a completely different person. I can move, I can walk. I just wish I had done it years ago.''
Kathy underwent a double mastectomy, and previously revealed she chose not to get reconstructive surgery as she doesn't believe she needs to ''pretend'' that she has breasts.
She said: ''I've joined the ranks of women who are going flat, as they say. I don't have breasts - so why do I have to pretend like I do? That stuff isn't important. I'm just grateful to have been born at a time when the research made it possible for me to survive. I feel so incredibly lucky to be alive.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
The 2003 comedy Bad Santa is a holiday classic that skilfully mixes gross-out humour with...
Gilly Hopkins is a little girl who's full of gumption and an attitude to boot....
Melissa McCarthy brings another of her improvisational alter-egos to the big screen with this energetic...
From the legendary Academy Award-winning animation house Studio Ghibli (Spirited Away, Arrietty, The Tale of...
Michelle Darnell is one of the most successful businesswomen of her age. She's loud, boisterous...
Stet is just 11-years-old and struggling to come to terms with his mother's death. He...
Melissa McCarthy is clearly in a rut: the title character in this film isn't very...
Tammy's life seems to have just become an unfortunate string of events having been dismissed...
Brian is a highly ordinary pet photographer who clashes with formidable Croatian crime kingpin Vadik...