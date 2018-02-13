Kathy Bates and Kim Dickens have joined the cast of 'Highwaymen'.

The 69-year-old 'American Horror Story' star and the 52-year-old actress - who is best known for her role in 'Fear the Walking Dead' - have both been confirmed as joining Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson in the new Netflix movie.

The casting announcement, which was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, revealed that John Carroll Lynch, Thomas Mann and William Sadler are also on board for the crime drama.

Despite joining the cast, it has not been announced what roles each of the new cast members will be playing.

'Highwaymen' will be based around legendary Texas Rangers Frank Hamer and Manny Gault, who hunted down the infamous Depression-era outlaws Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow and put an end to their violent robbery spree.

Hancock, who directed 'The Founder', 'Saving Mr. Banks' and 'The Blind Side', is on board to helm 'Highwaymen' and Deadline reports that the director has rewritten a script by John Fusco.

Unlike the 1967 multi-award winning Arthur Penn movie 'Bonnie and Clyde', starring Warren Beatty, 80, and Faye Dunaway, 77, 'Highwaymen' will focus on the good guys.

Originally, the film - which has been in the pipeline for years with the rights owned by Universal Pictures - was set to star the late Paul Newman and Robert Redford.

But now, Netflix has replaced them with Costner and Harrelson if it can acquire the rights.

The 63-year-old 'Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves' actor is to play lawman Hamer, a Texas Ranger who survived 100 gunfights and killed 53 people, with Harrelson, 56, starring as Gault.

The streaming giant has planned a late 2018 release following production in Louisiana.