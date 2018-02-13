Kathy Bates and Kim Dickens have joined the cast of the 'Bonnie and Clyde' spin-off 'Highwaymen', which is based around the Texas Rangers who hunted down the outlaws.
Kathy Bates and Kim Dickens have joined the cast of 'Highwaymen'.
The 69-year-old 'American Horror Story' star and the 52-year-old actress - who is best known for her role in 'Fear the Walking Dead' - have both been confirmed as joining Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson in the new Netflix movie.
The casting announcement, which was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, revealed that John Carroll Lynch, Thomas Mann and William Sadler are also on board for the crime drama.
Despite joining the cast, it has not been announced what roles each of the new cast members will be playing.
'Highwaymen' will be based around legendary Texas Rangers Frank Hamer and Manny Gault, who hunted down the infamous Depression-era outlaws Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow and put an end to their violent robbery spree.
Hancock, who directed 'The Founder', 'Saving Mr. Banks' and 'The Blind Side', is on board to helm 'Highwaymen' and Deadline reports that the director has rewritten a script by John Fusco.
Unlike the 1967 multi-award winning Arthur Penn movie 'Bonnie and Clyde', starring Warren Beatty, 80, and Faye Dunaway, 77, 'Highwaymen' will focus on the good guys.
Originally, the film - which has been in the pipeline for years with the rights owned by Universal Pictures - was set to star the late Paul Newman and Robert Redford.
But now, Netflix has replaced them with Costner and Harrelson if it can acquire the rights.
The 63-year-old 'Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves' actor is to play lawman Hamer, a Texas Ranger who survived 100 gunfights and killed 53 people, with Harrelson, 56, starring as Gault.
The streaming giant has planned a late 2018 release following production in Louisiana.
'Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)' arrives in April.
The two awards have made for a great 72nd birthday present for the country music icon.
The 2003 comedy Bad Santa is a holiday classic that skilfully mixes gross-out humour with...
Gilly Hopkins is a little girl who's full of gumption and an attitude to boot....
Melissa McCarthy brings another of her improvisational alter-egos to the big screen with this energetic...
From the legendary Academy Award-winning animation house Studio Ghibli (Spirited Away, Arrietty, The Tale of...
Michelle Darnell is one of the most successful businesswomen of her age. She's loud, boisterous...
Stet is just 11-years-old and struggling to come to terms with his mother's death. He...
Melissa McCarthy is clearly in a rut: the title character in this film isn't very...
Tammy's life seems to have just become an unfortunate string of events having been dismissed...
Brian is a highly ordinary pet photographer who clashes with formidable Croatian crime kingpin Vadik...