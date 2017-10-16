Kathryn Newton was scared with would ''mess up'' while filming 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'.

The 20-year-old actress stars alongside Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell and Peter Dinklage in the new dark comedy movie by Martin Mcdonagh and Newton admitted she felt the pressure to be at the top of her game because of who her castmates were.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the closing night gala of the BFI London Film Festival at Odeon Cinema, in London's Leicester Square, on Sunday (15.10.17), she said: ''I'm a huge fan of everybody in the movie. I love all of them so when you get to be in a movie you're like, 'OK I better not mess up.' That's how I acted. I couldn't pass this opportunity I would have done anything.''

The film follows months after the murder of teenager Angela (Newton) and there is still no culprit so her mother Mildred Hayes (McDormand) makes a bold move by painting three signs leading into the town with controversial messages directed at police chief William Willoughby (Harrelson).

When Willoughby's second-in-command Officer Jason Dixon (Rockwell) gets involved, the battle is only exacerbated.

As the film tackles the kidnapping and murder of Newton's character, she revealed that the cast and McDonagh spent a lot of time with each other before filming.

Newton said: ''Martin took a lot of time with me and our little family and we had some really great rehearsals and we got to know each other and our roles. So on the day, we had a very grounded foundation so it was a really great experience and I am really proud and really grateful to be part of this great film and to star in it.''

'Game of Thrones' star Dinklage also revealed that he knew that the script was going to be fantastic.

He said: ''It's Martin McDonagh. I knew when I read the script it was one of the best scripts I've ever read.''