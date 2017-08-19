Kathryn Bigelow hopes 'Detroit' will end ''racial profiling''.

The 65-year-old filmmaker helmed the new movie based around the real life murders of three African American men during the 1960s race riots in the US city, and one of her main goals was to encourage viewers to start healthy debates about race issues.

Speaking at a press conference for the film at London hotel Claridge's on Wednesday (16.08.17), Bigelow said: ''If there is a chance for the film to create a positive dialogue and create some tensions, then that is my greatest aspiration.

''I hope it starts the conversation of ending racial profiling.

''I think any opportunity to try and meet head on with this racism is really important for me personally.''

This year marks 50 years since the incident in the Algiers Motel and Bigelow wanted to make the film to give an opportunity to tell the ''tragic story''.

She said: ''I think with this material and subsequent films I have made, lend itself to an immersive experience.

''I try to have an active relationship between the audience and the screen. I actually try to draw you in.

''I had this opportunity to tell this tragic story and give it a life of its own and a potential to create empathy for these characters.

''There were two reasons why I wanted to make this film. One because it was not well-known and also how it felt contemporary.

''These were the two elements that certainly motivated me.''

The film stars John Boyega, Hannah Murray, Algee Smith, Will Poulter, Jack Reynor and Anthony Mackie.

Many of the characters featured in the film are based on real people, including Melvin Dismukes (Boyega) and Julie Hysell (Murray), and the director has praised the cast for being ''hugely responsible'' for the way the movie developed.