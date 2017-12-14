Kathleen Turner hasn't ruled out having more cosmetic surgery and has admitted when she was diagnosed with arthritis it was a terrifying experience.
The 63-year-old actress has admitted to having an eye lift to rejuvenate her face and although she isn't thinking about going under the knife presently she would never say never.
Discussing cosmetic procedures in an interview with The Daily Telegraph newspaper, Kathleen said: ''I might have more [surgery] done at some point. I'm not against it per se. I'm not very vain. My looks have never been my foundation.''
The 'War of the Roses' star was diagnosed with crippling arthritis in 1992 and was told she may have to spend the rest of her life in a wheelchair as she would struggle to walk.
But Kathleen refused to accept her diagnosis and through a regime of Pilates and yoga and restricting certain foods from her diet she has managed to stay active and continue working on stage and screen.
Speaking about her condition, she said: ''Thinking I would be in a wheelchair for the rest of my life and not be able to act again was the most devastating fear. After that, nothing would frighten me again.''
The mother-of-one - who also starred in 'Friends' - split from her husband Jay Weiss in 2006 but is currently single, but she admits she misses having a man in her life.
She said: ''My mother never remarried, and she said, 'I miss the smell of men,' and I know what she means. I've met a couple of really terrific guys but they're married, so that's that. I like their wives too. Well, I like one wife...''
Kathleen has been watching with interest the allegations being made against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein - who has been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment and assault - but she insists she never suffered any mistreatment at his or any other Hollywood man's hands because she simply wouldn't have stood for it.
She said: ''I don't remember anyone physically trying to handle me, if they did I probably laughed, 'Are you kidding me?'
''But by then I was established and [Weinstein was interested in] much younger, less secure women. He would never have tackled me; he would have been terrified. I'd have killed him.''
