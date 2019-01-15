Kathleen Turner has shunned Botox and plastic surgery because she doesn't want to end up like Cher.
Kathleen Turner thinks she is ''ageing rather well''.
The 64-year-old actress insists she doesn't want to ''be a Cher, where her face never changes or moves'' and would never get Botox or plastic surgery to turn the clocks back.
She said: ''Faye Dunaway once told me that if I did not start plastic surgery by the time I was 40 it would be too late. And I said, 'Well fine, I won't do it then.' I don't want to be a Cher, where my face never changes or moves. At the moment I think I'm ageing rather well.''
And the 'War of the Roses' star feels lucky she was only considered to be a sex symbol ''for a while''.
She added: ''I was considered a sex symbol only for a while. I fought my way out of it very quickly. The power of my attractiveness for years was indeed an asset. But that did not control my choices at all.''
And Kathleen is disappointed she is not taken as seriously as her male counterparts are.
She explained to the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''Some of my stories have dimmed. I've sometimes felt invisible but I think that's not limited to being an actress. A lot of older women feel that. We're not taken as seriously as many men. But I have found, in a way, it's mostly exciting. I love teaching. I do master classes in universities. And I love directing. This past year doing a full-length cabaret for the first time was a whole new area to explore. There will come a time when I may not physically be able to do eight shows a week. Fine. I will teach more. Write more books.''
