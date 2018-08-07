Kathleen Turner ''didn't feel very welcomed'' when she worked on 'Friends'.

The legendary actress, 64, guest starred as the drag queen father of Matthew Perry's character Chandler Bing in the hugely popular sitcom - which ran from 1994 to 2004 - but has claimed she wasn't treated particularly well on set, as she felt left out by the main cast members.

She said: ''I'll be quite honest, which is my wont: I didn't feel very welcomed by the cast. I remember I was wearing this difficult sequinned gown - and my high heels were absolutely killing me. I found it odd that none of the actors thought to offer me a seat. Finally, it was one of the older crew members that said, 'Get Miss Turner a chair.'''

Kathleen believes the cast - which alongside Matthew was also comprised of Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer - treated all their guest stars the same way, as she says they formed a ''tight group'' which shunned other actors.

Speaking to Vulture, she added: ''The 'Friends' actors were such a clique - but I don't think my experience with them was unique. I think it was simply that they were such a tight little group that nobody from the outside mattered.''

Meanwhile, the 'Romancing the Stone' actress recently admitted she didn't have to audition for the ''silly''role, as she was approached about the part when one of the 'Friends' creators saw her on stage during a one-woman show.

She said: ''I was touring a one-woman show based on Tallulah Bankhead, and David Crane, who is one of the creators of 'Friends' came up to see the show and he came back and he asked me if I would consider playing Chandler's father.''

''It really is one of the silliest things I've ever done.

''I thought, 'Well, a woman playing a man playing a woman... I haven't done that yet. Why not?'''