Kathleen Turner found it ''terrible'' working with Burt Reynolds.

The 64-year-old actress worked with the legendary actor in the 1988 comedy movie 'Switching Channels' but has said that getting the chance to work with the star wasn't as fun as some might think it would be, as he allegedly made her ''cry'' during her first day on set after making sexist remarks about ''not taking second place to a woman''.

She said: ''Working with Burt Reynolds was terrible. The first day Burt came in he made me cry. He said something about not taking second place to a woman. His behaviour was shocking. It never occurred to me that I wasn't someone's equal. I left the room sobbing. I called my husband and said, 'I don't know what to do.' He said, 'You just do the job.' It got to be very hostile because the crew began taking sides. But as for the performance, I was able to put the negativity aside. I'm not convinced Burt was.''

And that isn't the only harrowing experience with fellow stars the 'Romancing The Stone' star has had either, as she revealed she one ended up slapping a co-star after he ''bit'' her during a scene in a play.

When asked if she'd ever kicked a co-star, she said: ''No. I slapped one. He bit me. I was doing a play - there was a scene where another actor was all over my character and f***ing bit me, and I was like, 'whack!' Maybe he didn't mean to, but he was taking things a little far.''

Although Kathleen hasn't had the best luck working with actors throughout her career, she was quick to heap praise on fellow actress Meryl Streep.

Speaking to Vulture, she said: ''I will say that I miss Meryl onstage. I remember seeing her in 'The Taming of the Shrew' many years ago. She charged out on stage swinging a footstool. I was like, 'Oh yeah!' - I loved the energy of it. I wish she would do more stage work. But we've all matured into interesting women, yeah? That's the important thing. I'm very interested in women's growth as people.''