Kathleen Kennedy ''loves'' feedback from passionate 'Star Wars' fans.

The Lucasfilm president admitted sometimes the negative comments can be ''frustrating'' but she appreciates the dedication the loyal fan base has for the sci-fi saga, and how much they care about how the story unfolds.

Speaking to Yahoo! she explained: ''I frankly love the feedback and frankly the criticism. You develop a little bit of an armour, but you learn from that.

''It's kind of like having a continual focus group that's out there telling you things, whether it's what you want to hear or you don't want to hear...

''We're just like the fans out there, we're just trying to find what's cool, what's heartfelt, what's strong storytelling and so I have to say - within reason - I love the feedback.''

Kennedy - who is leading the team ahead of the 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' release later this year - revealed she still tries to focus on the special ''moments'' when the fans make everything worth it.

She added: ''The fact that I was able to bring JJ Abrams into the family and start talking about the story and it came together so quickly, and there are so many people that care so much and had so much to offer, and then we put 'The Force Awakens' up in front of fans and the audience, and reignited this incredible joy for this franchise and there was this thunderous applause wherever we went.

''I don't think any of us were quite prepared for that and I do think about that and I also respect the fact that that just doesn't happen all the time.

''You really do cherish those moments because you recognise how special it is.''