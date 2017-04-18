Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy has admitted the next 'Star Wars' spin-off movie could be announced this summer.
Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy has revealed the movie studio is close to finalising the next spin-off picture, following 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' and 'Han Solo: A Star Wars Story', which is due out next year.
Asked when the next spin-off movie may be announced, she said: ''I think we're getting close. My hope would be sometime around the summer. I never want to predict the creative process because it is its own thing, so we're in the midst of those discussions right now.''
Kathleen admitted Lucasfilm hasn't got the future of the 'Star Wars' franchise planned out in detail.
In fact, she revealed that discussions are going on all the time over potential stories for the sci-fi series.
She explained to MTV: ''I'm sure everybody would love for me to say, 'Oh yeah we've got this figured out for the next 20 years.' No, we spend a lot of time talking, debating, watching, looking at what connects with ourselves, with the audience, all of that is a part of our decision-making.
''We're asking those questions right now. We'll make a decision soon.''
Earlier this month, meanwhile, Kathleen confirmed the late Carrie Fisher will not be appearing in 'Star Wars Episode IX' - even though her brother Todd Fisher hinted she would.
Todd claimed the late actress - who passed away on December 27 - would still be making an appearance as Princess Leia in the movie using archive footage from previous ventures.
But Kathleen recently said Todd was ''confused'', insisting Carrie will not be featured in the movie.
Kathleen said: ''Sadly, Carrie will not be in nine.''
