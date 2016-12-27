Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has paid tribute to her ''very special friend'' Carrie Fisher.

The 63-year-old film producer spoke of the ''indomitable spirit, incredible wit and loving heart'' of the actress, who passed away on Tuesday (27.12.16) after suffering a heart attack.

Kathleen said in a statement: ''Carrie holds such special place in the hearts of everyone at Lucasfilm it is difficult to think of a world without her. She was Princess Leia to the world but a very special friend to all of us.

''She had an indomitable spirit, incredible wit, and a loving heart. Carrie also defined the female hero of our age over a generation ago. Her groundbreaking role as Princess Leia served as an inspiration of power and confidence for young girls everywhere. We will miss her dearly.''

And Disney CEO Bob Iger also remembered the actress, who he dubbed as ''one of a kind''.

He shared: ''Carrie Fisher was one of a kind, a true character who shared her talent and her truth with us all with her trademark wit and irreverence.

''Millions fell in love with her as the indomitable Princess Leia; she will always have a special place in the hearts of Star Wars fans as well as all of us who were lucky enough to know her personally. She will be sorely missed, and we join millions of fans and friends around the world who mourn her loss today.''

Meanwhile, it was previously revealed Carrie had finished filming for the next instalment of the science fiction franchise, 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', before she passed away.

An official at Lucasfilm told TMZ that Carrie had ''absolutely wrapped'' on the movie - which is slated for release in December 2017 - but says it is too early to tell how her untimely passing would affect the film franchise in the future.