Kathleen Kennedy wants a 'Star Wars' spin-off focused around smooth-talking smuggler turned leader Lando Calrissian, who is played in 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' by Donald Glover.
Speaking to Premiere France, she said: ''We think that the next spin-off will be dedicated to Lando Calrissian. Of course, there are still many stories to tell about Han and Chewbacca, but Lando will be next.''
Meanwhile, Donald previously promised 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' is ''a lot more fun'' than other 'Star Wars' movies.
Speaking about the hotly anticipated movie, Glover said: ''I think it's just a lot more fun. All the 'Star Wars' [movies] are really fun, but I think this movie, we know what's going to happen, we know they're not going to die, ya know?
''We know, kind of, what happens, but how we got there, I guess, is the crux of it. So we're allowed to have a lot more fun than I think the other movies where you have to deal with a lot of the lineage in what's going to happen. I think this movie's, like, just a fun, summer film. I'm really excited about it. It's really cool.''
Glover also revealed that 'Star Wars' fans are in for a treat as director Ron Howard has included a shot that has never been done before in the franchise.
He shared: ''I remember going on set one of the first times, he was like, 'Yeah, I want to follow you onto the Millennium Falcon and do this thing.' I was like, 'I don't think I've ever seen the outside go into the inside.'
''He's like, 'Yeah, no one's ever done that shot.' As a fan I was like yeah, I was really excited. I know there's been a lot of talk in the press about this movie but for me anyway, it was a dream and also it looks really cool to me.''
