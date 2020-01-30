Kathie Lee Gifford is ''open'' to dating following the 2015 death of her husband Frank Gifford.

The 66-year-old television presenter tragically lost her husband of 30 years back in August 2015 when he passed away from natural causes, and has now said she's ready to find love again almost five years later.

She said: ''Of course I'm open [to dating]! Who says I'm not dating somebody?''

But Kathie Lee is hesitant to speak about her love life in public, because it ''could be over by tomorrow'', and she's ''picky'' when it comes to men.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Kathie Lee - who has Cody, 29, and Cassidy, 26, with her late husband - explained: ''I don't expect any man to ever fill my husband's cleats, nobody will ever be Frank Gifford. I'm not looking for that. I'm not looking for anything. If he comes along, I'll know. I'm not looking, I'm busy.''

Last year, Kathie Lee revealed she had been on ''a couple of dates'' since Frank passed away, but hasn't found love yet.

She said in November: ''I went out on a couple of dates. I just went out with friends to a club to hear my favourite band down there. This sweet guy asked me to dance and I said okay. It was fun because I hadn't been on a date in 33 years. It's surreal. The world has changed so much. He was a gentleman. It was fine, it was fun.''

Kathie Lee previously paid tribute to her late husband just days after his death whilst she was hosting the 'Today' show, which she departed in April 2019 after 11 years.

Speaking emotionally as she was consoled by co-host Hoda Kotb, she said: ''He would want you to know that he died in complete peace. He knew every sin he had committed was forgiven.''