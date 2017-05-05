'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' actress Katherine Waterston reveals she felt paranoid while filming the new 'Alien: Covenant'.
Katherine Waterston was constantly teased about her on-screen running in 'Alien: Covenant' by her friend Paul Thomas Anderson.
The 37-year-old actress plays terraforming expert Daniels in Sir Ridley Scott's 'Prometheus' sequel in which she and her co-stars are hunted by the deadly acid-blooded Xenomorph creature.
For her role, Waterson had to do a lot of running and filmmaker Anderson - who she worked with on his 2014 neo-noir comedy drama 'Inherent Vice' - sent her a series of emails telling her that her sci-fi sprints needed to live up to Daisy Ridley's efforts in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'.
Speaking at the film's world premiere in London on Thursday night (04.05.17), she said: ''Paul Thomas Anderson kept sending me emails going, 'The girl in the new 'Star Wars' movie is running really well - don't screw this up. He was haunting me so I was really paranoid about it. I feel like I look like a Fraggle! It's so scary to be chased especially when you're in a space suit that has magnets sticking you to the floor.''
Waterston wasn't the only cast member to experience some challenges while making the movie.
Her co-star Danny McBride discovered that he suffered from claustrophobia in the middle of shooting.
McBride, 40, said: ''I learned quickly that I'm claustrophobic, especially when putting on helmets. So I learned how to take deep breaths.''
Waterston and McBride star alongside Michael Fassbender in the new movie which as well as being the sequel to 'Prometheus' it acts as a prequel to the 'Alien' franchise which he started with the 1979 sci-fi horror classic.
The film follows the crew of the colony ship Covenant which lands on a remote planet.
At first they believe they have discovered a paradise but quickly learn the world is inhabited by deadly aliens which want to kill them all.
'Alien: Covenant' opens in cinemas on May 12.
The Stooges frontman Iggy Pop awarded France's 'highest honor'.
Guns N' Roses have grossed $230m from their 'Not In This Lifetime' tour so far.
Jason Drucker is Greg Heffley in the upcoming movie based on the novel of the same name.
Ford attributes his career success to films that pass 'from generation to generation'.
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn got walked in on by police on their first night together.
Ten years after the disastrous expedition that was Prometheus, another group of space explorers band...
It's been five years since the last Harry Potter movie, and J.K. Rowling has been...
The time is drawing ever closer to the release of Fantastic Beasts And Where to...
Newt Scamander is a wizard who's always had an interest in monsters and wild, unworldly...
Long before Harry Potter - or his parents - took up residence at Hogwarts, there...
Long before the time of Harry Potter, wizards and witches still lived their lives in...
Sidestepping arguments about accuracy, writer Aaron Sorkin and director Danny Boyle take an artistic, impressionistic...