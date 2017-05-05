Katherine Waterston was constantly teased about her on-screen running in 'Alien: Covenant' by her friend Paul Thomas Anderson.

The 37-year-old actress plays terraforming expert Daniels in Sir Ridley Scott's 'Prometheus' sequel in which she and her co-stars are hunted by the deadly acid-blooded Xenomorph creature.

For her role, Waterson had to do a lot of running and filmmaker Anderson - who she worked with on his 2014 neo-noir comedy drama 'Inherent Vice' - sent her a series of emails telling her that her sci-fi sprints needed to live up to Daisy Ridley's efforts in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'.

Speaking at the film's world premiere in London on Thursday night (04.05.17), she said: ''Paul Thomas Anderson kept sending me emails going, 'The girl in the new 'Star Wars' movie is running really well - don't screw this up. He was haunting me so I was really paranoid about it. I feel like I look like a Fraggle! It's so scary to be chased especially when you're in a space suit that has magnets sticking you to the floor.''

Waterston wasn't the only cast member to experience some challenges while making the movie.

Her co-star Danny McBride discovered that he suffered from claustrophobia in the middle of shooting.

McBride, 40, said: ''I learned quickly that I'm claustrophobic, especially when putting on helmets. So I learned how to take deep breaths.''

Waterston and McBride star alongside Michael Fassbender in the new movie which as well as being the sequel to 'Prometheus' it acts as a prequel to the 'Alien' franchise which he started with the 1979 sci-fi horror classic.

The film follows the crew of the colony ship Covenant which lands on a remote planet.

At first they believe they have discovered a paradise but quickly learn the world is inhabited by deadly aliens which want to kill them all.

'Alien: Covenant' opens in cinemas on May 12.