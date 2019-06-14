Katherine Schwarzenegger wore her mom's veil to her wedding.

The 29-year-old author married actor Chris Pratt last weekend and kept with tradition by using the headpiece Maria Shriver wore when she wed Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1986 as both her something old and something borrowed.

Katherine's something new could have been her other veil, a custom lace embroidered shorter piece as she wore both together to accessorise her Armani Prive gown, though it's unclear whether she also had something blue.

As well as the veil, the bride also had another family heirloom incorporated into her outfit, a pair of her grandmother's earrings.

The 'Jurassic World' actor - who has a six-year-old son, Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris - and his new wife previously described the ''moving'' wedding as the ''best day'' of their lives.

They wrote on Instagram: ''Yesterday was the best day of our lives!

We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed. (sic)''

Guests at the wedding were treated to cocktails on the lawn, and they were also entertained by a live band.

A source shared: ''They are using only local food. It's a lot of fresh vegetables. They didn't want the menu to be too heavy, or rich. It's more of a light summer menu.

''For dessert, there are lighter options as well like raspberries, blueberries and red currant.''