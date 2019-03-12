Katherine Schwarzenegger was ''nervous'' to introduce her beloved dog to her fiancé Chris Pratt.

The 29-year-old author got engaged to the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star earlier this year, and has said that when they started dating, she was scared to let him meet her rescue dog Maverick, because she was worried they wouldn't get along.

She said: ''I was definitely a little bit nervous about it because, you know, Maverick means a lot to me, and it is super important in my life that he loves him, so it worked out well.''

Katherine - who even wrote about her pooch in her children's book 'Maverick and Me' - adopted Maverick after she and her sister fostered seven puppies, and she was unable to let the pup go so decided to adopt him herself.

Speaking to People magazine, she added: ''We found them all amazing homes and it was such a rewarding experience, and I got Maverick and fell in love with him because he just had something different about him. He has been such a joy and blessing in my life, and just learning more about animal rescue and dog adoption has been so interesting for me, and such a passion for me.''

Maverick will no doubt fit right in at Chris' farm - where he raises sheep, pigs and a cow - and Katherine said recently that she loves spending time at the farm, which is located on his estate on one of Washington State's San Juan islands.

She said: ''We don't live there full time.

''I've kind of grown up with a bunch of different animals, so it feels very comfortable and at home, and just a beautiful part of life.''