Katherine Schwarzenegger ''can't wait to have a family'' with her husband Chris Pratt.

The 29-year-old author - who is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver - only tied the knot with the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star at the beginning of last month but it's believed the couple are already thinking about having a baby together.

A source told PEOPLE.com: ''Katherine feels beyond lucky and fortunate. It's really such a beautiful relationship. Katherine can't wait to have a family with Chris.''

The love birds - who started dating in June 2018 and got engaged in January this year - got hitched in front of their close friends and family in Montecito, California, on June 8 before jetting off to Hawaii for a sun-soaked honeymoon.

The insider explained: ''Katherine is still on such a happy high from the wedding and the honeymoon. She still can't believe that she and Chris are married. When Chris entered her life, he swept her off her feet.''

And it's not just Katherine who is still on cloud nine following her big day as her mother Maria was overcome with emotion when she watched her daughter walk down the aisle and marry the man of her dreams because she felt like she was ''losing'' her child.

Maria said recently: ''As a mother, you go through many emotions, so you're trying to be both excited [because] you get a new member of your family [but] you're kind of losing your child as they were. So you're excited and everybody's like, 'Well, isn't this great?' You're like, 'Yeah, it's great,' but it's also kind of sad and it's kind of strange and so you're learning, as I said, to hold all of these multiple emotions simultaneously.''

If Chris and Katherine do decided to start a family together, it will be the 40-year-old actor's second child as he already has six-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.