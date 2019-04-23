Katherine Schwarzenegger thinks using economically-friendly skincare products is ''truly amazing''.

The 29-year-old author - who is engaged to 'Avengers: Endgame' star Chris Pratt - celebrated Earth Day on Monday (22.04.19) by opening up about her non-toxic daily routine, explaining she uses plant-based line Biossance to keep her complexion looking flawless and help the ''environment''.

She told People magazine: ''We want this planet to be happy and healthy for generations to come, and that starts with us and being mindful of our effect on the earth.

''[There are] ways to be more eco-conscious with the products that I use and how important that is not only for the earth but also for our bodies.

''I love [that the Biossance] skincare line is not only better for the environment but it's also better for me and my skin.

''Knowing I'm using something that's free of harsh chemicals, is non-toxic and that I can actually see results with, is truly amazing.''

And Katherine credits her younger sister Christina, 27, for making her an ''eco-conscious person'' so she can make better choices for herself and the environment.

She added: ''Her passion around being an eco-conscious person has definitely had a positive effect on me and has made me more aware of steps I can take to be more eco-friendly. She is always educating me and my family about more ways we can do a better job being environmentally friendly.''

The brunette beauty has also asked her fans to ''take baby steps'' to help the planet for future generations.

She continued: ''I think people, including myself, find it intimidating when people talk about it in a certain way and share all the crazy statistics about how much bad we do in our everyday life for the planet, but there's so much good we can do starting at the very little things. You can take baby steps!''